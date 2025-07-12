DeKalb basement stocked with more than 100 pieces of stolen lawn equipment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police arrested a suspect this week after finding more than 100 pieces of suspected stolen lawn equipment in his home.

Police say on Tuesday, a man tracked his stolen lawn equipment to a home on Chestnut Hill Circle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Detectives got a search warrant for the home and found the basement filled with stolen items.

Investigators discovered:

32 chainsaws

29 concrete saws

26 backpack blowers

17 weed trimmers

18 hedge trimmers

Several of those items were confirmed to have been stolen from the Tucker man who alerted police to the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

It took officers three truckloads to remove all of the items from the home.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was charged with theft by taking, theft by receiving and alteration of identification from property.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group