Rings at Centennial Olympic Park closing down for $2.5 million upgrade

ATLANTA — As the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris have come to a close, the Olympic rings at Centennial Olympic Park are getting a major upgrade.

The park’s iconic Fountain of Rings is being updated for the first time since 2007 thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.

The fountain will be closed starting Monday and will reopen in late December.

“The Fountain of Rings is the centerpiece of Centennial Olympic Park and one of the most photographed landmarks in Georgia,” said Frank Poe, executive director of Georgia World Congress Center Authority. “These enhancements will not only preserve an iconic symbol of Atlanta’s Olympic heritage but also elevate the visitor experience, ensuring the Fountain of Rings remains a cherished attraction for years to come.”

The most exciting addition is the ability to customize fountain shows for holidays or special events.

Centennial Olympic Park and the Fountain of Rings first opened in 1996 to coincide with the 1996 Olympic Games held in Atlanta.

The fountain has more than 250 jets that shoot water up to 35 feet in the air synchronized with music and lights and serves as a splash pad for children.

