Fountain of Rings at Centennial Olympic Park to be modernized through $2.5 million grant

ATLANTA — The Georgia World Congress Center Authority announced Tuesday that the iconic Fountain of Rings at Centennial Olympic Park will be modernized after a multimillion-dollar donation.

GWCCA said the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation awarded them a $2.5 million grant to modernize the Rings, the piece’s first major update since 2007.

As part of the project, new technology and controls, as well as upgraded water valves and lighting, repairs for the fog system and remote system access will all be included in the modernization process.

When the upgrades are finished, the new system “will unlock near limitless capabilities for the Fountain’s lighting, water propulsion and fogging systems as well as provide the ability to customize Fountain shows and interactive experiences.”

The upgrades will allow for enhanced customization both day and night as well as for any special holidays, events or celebrations.

“The Fountain of Rings is the centerpiece of Centennial Olympic Park and one of the most photographed landmarks in Georgia,” Frank Poe, executive director of Georgia World Congress Center Authority, said in a statement. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the Woodruff Foundation for their generous support and longstanding commitment to Centennial Olympic Park. These enhancements will not only preserve an iconic symbol of Atlanta’s Olympic heritage but also elevate the visitor experience, ensuring the Fountain of Rings remains a cherished attraction for years to come.”

Centennial Olympic Park was first opened in 1996, with the Fountain of Rings holding center stage at the park. The display uses more than 250 jets which can shoot water up to 35 feet in the air to create water sculptures synchronized with music and lights, as well as providing a splash pad for children.

