Brookhaven designates new entertainment district with city’s first open-container area

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven city officials designated the area of Dresden Drive as a new entertainment district, featuring an open-container area.

The district will run along what officials are calling a Dresden corridor from Peachtree Road to Camille Drive.

The move is meant to “promote economic development and increased social and pedestrian traffic along Dresden Drive,” creating the Dresden District.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On top of the new designation, the area will also be Brookhaven’s first open container area, meaning you can legally take your alcoholic beverages with you on the street in the area from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., officials said.

However, drinks to be taken around the district must be purchased from a participating restaurant or bar and walking must only happen within open spaces in the Dresden District.

TRENDING STORIES:

Starting Friday, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., the Dresden District will open, when the new entertainment and open container ordinance takes effect.

“The goal of the district is to add to the appeal of the Dresden corridor as a neighborhood destination,” said District 2 Councilwoman Jennifer Owens. “Encouraging our residents to enjoy all the amenities this vibrant area has to offer strengthens our community as a whole.”

According to city officials, the new ordinance does allows:

Alcoholic beverages available for removal from the premises must be in a clear Dresden Alcohol Cup with the business logo as well as the above sticker.

Distilled spirits can be contained in a Dresden Alcohol Cup no greater than 12 fluid ounces.

Malt beverages or wine can be contained in a Dresden Alcohol Cup no greater than 16 fluid ounces.

Any licensed establishment that allows patrons to leave the establishment with an alcoholic beverage shall have an 11- by 17-inch sign posted at the front door within public view so that a patron entering or exiting the establishment can read the statement: “Patrons leaving this establishment with an alcoholic beverage are required by law to dispose of the beverage before 10:00 p.m. (unless in an approved container) and before leaving the Dresden District. Any person who possesses an open alcoholic beverage outside the District, or after 10:00 p.m. within the District, or in an unauthorized container, is in violation of the City Code and may be subject to a citation and/or fine.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Inspector General says investigations are being obstructed

©2024 Cox Media Group