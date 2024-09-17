Rich Homie Quan: Family, friends and fans say goodbye to Atlanta rap icon

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The celebration of life service for rap icon Rich Homie Quan was held inside World Changers Church in the City of South Fulton on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Dequantes Lamar died on Sept. 5 at his home.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are here today. Just like everyone else I’m in disbelief,” Father Corey Lamar told the congregation on Tuesday.

Dequantes Lamar aka Rich Homie Quan quickly made a name for himself with songs like: “Walk thru,” “Flex,” and “Lifestyle.”

RELATED STORIES

“Transition is inevitable, and I know there is a time I will see him again,” said Lamar.

Comedian and friend, DC Young Fly promised the family he would continue the legacy of Rich Homie Quan.

“The things that he accomplished while he was here we’re going to continue in his legacy. Even in a small amount of time, he made a big impact,” said DC Young Fly.

“I was watching Channel 2 News a week ago when they mentioned the word Richie Homie Quan and the lady said he’s an Atlanta icon. I just looked up at God and said God, thank you,” Lamar said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

RELATED NEWS:

Father of Rich Homie Quan reflects on son's life

©2024 Cox Media Group