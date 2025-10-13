Resolution to add more Atlanta firefighters to trucks passes at public safety committee meeting

ATLANTA — A resolution to add more firefighters to each fire truck was passed by the Atlanta Public Safety Committee on Monday.

The resolution, authored by Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, aims to require four-person staffing on each fire apparatus in the city.

“Eight citizens have burned in their home this year,” said Nate Bailey, President of the Atlanta Professional Firefighters Association, highlighting the urgency of the staffing issue.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Rod Smith countered, “That one person is not going to change the outcome of any fire call when you are sending 25-40 people to a call.”

The debate over firefighter staffing levels in Atlanta was marked by disagreement between the fire chief and the firefighters’ union.

Union leaders raised concerns about neighborhoods like Cleveland Avenue in Southwest Atlanta and Berkley Park and Moore’s Mill in northwest Atlanta, claiming they were in danger due to inadequate fire protection.

In response, Smith described the union’s efforts as political and assured that the city’s fire trucks are adequately staffed, with the department being about 85% staffed and actively hiring to fill vacancies.

The resolution passed unanimously with five votes in favor and none against, but it is only a resolution and will next go before the full city council for a vote.

