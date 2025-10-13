Cold case: Investigators look for break in Circle K clerk’s 2009 murder in Douglas County

Investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Unit believe someone holds crucial information about the 2009 murder of Maryanne Humphrey in Douglas County.

Humphrey, a Circle K store clerk, was murdered during a robbery on September 21, 2009, at the intersection of Highway 5 and West Stewart Mill Road.

Despite numerous leads and interviews, the case remains unsolved.

The GBI and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are urging anyone with information to come forward, offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“It’s gonna take someone with intimate knowledge to come forward and speak up,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Investigator Erin Whitley told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

“That would be an emotional day. That would mean a lot,” said Whitley about the potential impact of solving the case.

Kailyn Kaiser, the granddaughter of Maryanne Humphrey, expressed her family’s hope for justice.

“We don’t have the answers,” she said. “We don’t know what happened or why or who.”

The suspect in the case is described as a white male or female, between 5 feet, 1 inch and 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing 120 to 150 pounds at the time of the murder.

The suspect was reportedly wearing limited edition Reebok shoes and distinctive clothing, including baggy jeans, a dark hoodie and a blanket with an American flag motif.

The investigation has been revitalized under the Coleman-Baker Act, which allows families to request the reinvestigation of cold cases.

This act led to the establishment of the GBI Cold Case Unit, which is now working alongside the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Brian Whidby discussed the ongoing efforts of the Cold Case Unit, including the renewed investigation into the 2001 murder of University of Georgia law student Tara Baker.

GBI Profiler Jamie Abercrombie noted the importance of profiling in understanding the mindset of the killer, which can aid in solving cases.

GBI Tip Line: 1-800-597-8477.

