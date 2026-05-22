Man killed in midday shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in the southwest part of the city.

Investigators said they were called out to the 500 block of Connell Avenue for reports of someone being shot.

When officers got on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS was called and they tried to revive the man but were unable to.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene for LIVE updates starting on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m.

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