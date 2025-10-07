Union says lack of firefighters across city of Atlanta causing ‘state of emergency’

ATLANTA — A local firefighters’ union warns some Atlanta area neighborhoods have no fire protection and are in danger.

Now, the firefighters association calls it a state of emergency.

Union president Nate Bailey said this is a very serious issue.

He says firefighters need to have enough people when they arrive at your home to fight a fire or rescue someone.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke with some citizens who say they want more firefighters, not less, when they call for help.

Barber Marcus Mackey was very concerned after Jones showed him a social media post where the Atlanta Professional Firefighters Local 134 put out this public safety warning.

“I mean, it’s concerning. It’s alarming,” Mackey said.

The Atlanta Professional Firefighters association believes that too many fire stations aren’t adequately staffed or have fire engines that are out of service.

RELATED STORIES:

Fire Station 30, next to Mackey’s barber shop on Cleveland Avenue, is under construction, so the fire engine was sent to another station.

Mackey said that could delay service.

“When lives are at stake, it’s very important. The fire department is supposed to be the first line of defense,” Mackey said.

The union listed areas in danger and areas of extreme caution because it says only three firefighters, instead of four, are on engines and trucks.

“We have to have staffing to be able to save people, rescue them. We have to have enough people on the apparatus,” said Nate Bailey with the Atlanta Professional Firefighters Association.

Bailey said four firefighters on an apparatus help keep the public safe.

“We can’t rescue someone if we don’t have enough people,” Bailey said.

Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond has heard their concerns. He introduced legislation that would require four firefighters on an engine or ladder truck.

Bailey said the proposal needs to pass.

“It’s probably one of the most important pieces of legislation for the safety of our citizens,” Bailey said.

Bailey told Jones that four firefighters on an engine or truck is the national standard and said Atlanta needs to get on board.

Jones reached out to the city for a comment but did not hear back.

©2025 Cox Media Group