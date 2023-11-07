$18M in funding approved for new fire trucks for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Atlanta City Council authorized funding to purchase much-needed vehicles and equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Last week, the Atlanta City Council Finance Committee voted to approve more than $16 million.

Earlier Monday, Nate Bailey of the Atlanta Professional Firefighters Association told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the city is going to need that equipment.

“With the World Cup coming, this is going to be a great investment for the city to make sure that every fire station is operational,” Bailey said.

Atlanta City Council member Dustin Hillis introduced the legislation to spend $18 million to address a shortage of fire equipment within the department.

“With the $18 million in funding approved today, the City of Atlanta will purchase eight fire engines, one ladder truck, one utility truck, two swift water rescue jet boats, all new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBAs), and all new heart monitors/defibrillators (AEDs),” Hillis said.

Hillis, also chair of the Public Safety Committee, heard from Fire Chief Rod Smith recently that more than a third of the city’s aging fleet is now out for lengthy service.

“At one point, three of my five stations did not have a firefighter and apparatus in it,” said Hillis, who serves District 9.

Though the approved funding is great news for the department, unfortunately, it won’t meet the need immediately.

New fire equipment is in short supply everywhere, which means a long time before any fire trucks and other equipment will hit the streets.

“We’re not going to see an engine, absolute best case scenario, 18 months, but more likely 24, even 36 months because of the national backlog,” Hillis said.

