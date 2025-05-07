Residents at Buckhead Apartment complex say they feel unsafe

ATLANTA — Residents at a Buckhead apartment complex say they have been living with dangerous conditions for months.

Richard Causey, who has lived at 1401 West Paces for several years, says he’s dealt with ongoing repair issues involving the stairwells and elevator for months.

He showed Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter where two stairwells had been boarded up, as well as an elevator that wasn’t working in Building Three, where he lives.

Causey says he’s sharing his story because he’s fed up and doesn’t feel safe: “There’s no reason that we can’t have a direct staircase to the garage... If a fire breaks out, whatever the case may be, we’re stuck.”

Kleinpeter reached out to the management company listed on the 1401 West Paces website, Woodward Management Partners, for a response. As of Tuesday evening, she was still waiting to hear back.

A petition has been circulating among residents at the complex, asking for “corporate management and property ownership to immediately address these issues with professional contractors.”

The petition lists the concerns as follows:

Elevator Outages in Building 3 – The elevator is frequently out of service, especially during rainstorms, due to flooding or electrical malfunctions. This leaves disabled and elderly residents without safe access.

– The elevator is frequently out of service, especially during rainstorms, due to flooding or electrical malfunctions. This leaves disabled and elderly residents without safe access. Condemned and Boarded Stairwells – Multiple staircases are unsafe and boarded up. This poses a serious fire and safety hazard for all tenants.

– Multiple staircases are unsafe and boarded up. This poses a serious fire and safety hazard for all tenants. Garage Pipe Leaks – Active water leakage from overhead pipes in the garage area is damaging residents’ vehicles and potentially undermining the structure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group