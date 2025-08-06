Renovations at Atlanta’s Little 5 Points plaza have begun

ATLANTA — After 10 years of waiting, the Little 5 Points Improvement District has broken ground on renovations for Findley Plaza, in the heart of Atlanta’s classic Little 5 Points neighborhood.

The L5P Improvement District partnered with the City of Atlanta’s Department of Transportation, Lichty Commercial Construction, and Russell Landscape.

The project aims to transform Findley Plaza into a vibrant community space with wide open areas for events, new healthy trees, additional benches, bike racks, and access to electricity for programming.

Construction fencing was erected earlier this week, marking the beginning of the renovation process.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Old trees that were not thriving are being replaced with new Nuttall Oak trees, which will provide much-needed shade along Moreland Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

Individual donors who contributed to the project years ago will finally see their donor bricks placed in the plaza, acknowledging their support.

Park Pride and outgoing Councilmember Amir Farokhi played crucial roles in filling funding gaps to ensure the project’s completion.

All businesses will remain open during construction.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group