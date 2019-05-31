  • Rapper Lil Durk expected to make first court appearance in Varsity shooting

    By: Kristen Holloway

    ATLANTA - Rapper Lil Durk was expected to make his first appearance in court this morning on charges related to a shooting in the Varsity parking lot.  

    Durk Derrick Banks (Lil Durk) surrendered to police Thursday night. He's charged with attempted murder among other charges. 

    Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke with Durk Derrick Banks’ attorney, who confirmed his client's surrender Thursday night.

    Police said a 23-year-old was shot multiple times a few days after the Super Bowl but survived. 

