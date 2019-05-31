Rapper Lil Durk expected to make first court appearance in Varsity shooting

ATLANTA - Rapper Lil Durk was expected to make his first appearance in court this morning on charges related to a shooting in the Varsity parking lot.
Durk Derrick Banks (Lil Durk) surrendered to police Thursday night. He's charged with attempted murder among other charges.
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke with Durk Derrick Banks’ attorney, who confirmed his client's surrender Thursday night.
Police said a 23-year-old was shot multiple times a few days after the Super Bowl but survived.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway is in court Friday morning where Banks was expected to appear at 11 a.m
We'll have a LIVE updates on the case for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dangerous raccoon dogs terrorizing town, officials say
- Rapper surrenders on charges connected to shooting outside The Varsity
- 22-year-old woman killed after crashing into stopped tractor-trailer
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}