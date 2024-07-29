Rallies held at Atlanta City Hall and around the country after death of Sonya Massey

ATLANTA — Across the country this weekend there were rallies and vigils in response to the death of Sonya Massey.

Massey was a 36-year-old Black woman who was shot in the head and killed by a deputy.

The shooting happened right after she called 911 about a potential prowler at her Springfield, Illinois home.

A group gathered outside Atlanta City Hall on Sunday.

The organizers of the Atlanta event said Massey’s story should lead to change in communities across the country.

“We want to make sure they understand the demands. We want to make sure you know that we are not for qualified immunity, we want police officers to change the way they hire people,” organizer Scotty Smart said.

In addition to Atlanta, there were rallies held in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.

