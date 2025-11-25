Case dropped against 2 accused of burning down apartment building with fireworks

ATLANTA — More than two years after an apartment building burned down because of fireworks being shot from the roof, prosecutors have dropped the case.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News show that prosecutors have entered a nolle prosequi, which means they are declining to prosecute the suspects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two suspects were indicted on second degree arson charges in the November 2023 fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments in northeast Atlanta.

Investigators initially said they set off fireworks on the roof, sparking a blaze that forced hundreds of residents out of their homes.

RELATED STORIES:

More than 80 firefighters responded to the fire that displaced 28 residents. Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. The road beside the complex was closed for months and the building had to be demolished.

For months, residents were unable to get their belongings out of their apartments.

Some residents told Channel 2 Action News after the fire that their belongings were being looted from the apartments that were sitting empty.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group