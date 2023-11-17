Looters take advantage of apartment complex that was abandoned after fire, residents say

ATLANTA — Residents of a northeast Atlanta apartment complex who lost everything now say looters have stolen their belongings.

Over the weekend, authorities were called to a fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk Apartments on Lavista Road NE.

According to police, two people set off fireworks on the rooftop and started the fire.

Since the fire, the building has sat empty; however, residents claim that people are taking advantage.

“The latest thing that happened is that there’s been looting,” Keshaun Jones told WSB Tonight’s Larry Spruill.

Jones is a teacher and single father of three. He told Spruill his was one of many apartments damaged in the blaze.

“I am hoping it is something that I can salvage in there,” Jones said.

Thursday, security officers were on the property. Channel 2 Action News obtained a photo of a bag and electronics on the ground outside the complex and a video of an apartment ransacked.

“I was angry. How can people do this? People they know are already down bad,” said Jones.

Jones said if that was not enough, many tenants are having issues filing an insurance claim.

“It has been frustrating trying to work with the insurance, trying to send them things. What was in the house, but the receipts are now gone or burned, and I do not have access to them,” Jones said. “There is a bunch of us who lost things. We have had looters. We are just asking for help.”

Management at the Reserve at La Vista Walk said Building 1000 is condemned, and people living in those units will not have to pay rent. They are still assessing Building 2000.

Jones has set up a GoFundMe. Click here to support.

