2 suspects plead not guilty to massive LaVista Walk apartment fire started by fireworks

ATLANTA — The two suspects accused of starting a massive apartment fire in November 2023 have pleaded not guilty to arson charges, with one failing to appear in court Friday for an arraignment.

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn are indicted on second degree arson charges in the fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments in northeast Atlanta.

Investigators say they set off fireworks on the roof, sparking a blaze that forced hundreds of residents out of their homes.

Gunn’s attorney said she waived her right to an arraignment and pleaded not guilty. Stokes appeared via Zoom from North Carolina, though he was required to be in person.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee questioned his attorney, Joe Brown, in court Friday.

“So Mr. Brown, we’re here today for an arraignment and I guess the question is why you’re here and I’m here, but your client is not here,” McAfee said.

Brown said his client did not receive a notice that he had to appear, even though his address has not changed.

“Mr. Stokes, I would just caution you that going forward, when we have a court date scheduled, you’re expected to be here in person,” McAfee said.

More than 80 firefighters responded to the fire that displaced 28 residents. Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. The road beside the complex was closed for months and the building had to be demolished.

Both suspects are out on bond. Stokes said he understood that he needs to be present for his court hearings.

“Otherwise, you know, we might find that you’re not the best candidate for bond,” the judge said.

“Understood, yes sir,” Stokes said.

No other court date has been set and no trial date is yet scheduled.

