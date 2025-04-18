Cartersville standoff suspect identified, accused of breaking through wall of neighbor’s apartment

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man investigators said was at the center of Thursday’s SWAT standoff in Cartersville.

Channel 2 Action News reported a convicted sex offender barricaded himself in an apartment then broke through the wall of a neighboring apartment to try to escape members of law enforcement.

Officers were at Iron Belt Court because they said Amos Chumba did not register as a sex offender.

During the hours-long standoff in Cartersville, neighbors told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden it was like “World War 3 out here.”

According to the arrest report from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Chumba already had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

The U.S. Marshals were on Iron Belt Court to serve a warrant for Chumba, which the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was assisting with.

Officers said Chumba told them he was armed, and units backed up from the residence to wait for the special operations team to arrive. While they waited, Chumba also told them he had a bomb and the building was evacuated for safety.

Officers and deputies entered the unit Chumba was in and found he “busted through the wall and entered” the next unit then broke through another wall to get into another unit, the report stated.

Deputies went into the second unit Chumba entered and found him in an upstairs room. He “complied with commands and was taken into custody” then taken to the Bartow County Jail, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said that “due to the extensive damage and forced entry into two other apartments,” Chumba faces multiple charges of burglary and damage to property.

Additionally, Chumba was charged with one count of felony terroristic threats and acts and one count of willful obstruction of law enforcement, also a felony.

