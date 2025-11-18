Postal Service proposes new shipping rates as part of 10-year plan

ATLANTA — The U.S. Postal Service has proposed new competitive prices for its Shipping Services, set to take effect on January 18, 2026, as part of its 10-year transformation plan.

The proposed price adjustments, which were approved by the governors of USPS, include a 6.6% increase for Priority Mail, a 5.1% increase for Priority Mail Express, a 7.8% increase for USPS Ground Advantage, and a 6.0% increase for Parcel Select.

These changes are designed to maintain the Postal Service’s competitiveness while generating necessary revenue, the agency says.

The Postal Service’s decision not to raise prices for Mailing Services in January means the cost of a First-Class Mail stamp will remain unchanged.

This decision aligns with the organization’s balanced approach to achieving financial sustainability and service excellence.

The Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposed changes before they are implemented.

These pricing actions are part of the Postal Service’s broader network modernization and transformation plan, which aims to create a revitalized organization capable of fulfilling its public service mission.

This mission includes providing a nationwide, integrated network for mail and package delivery at least six days a week, in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner.

The proposed price changes are a strategic move by the U.S. Postal Service to ensure long-term financial health and service reliability, while keeping the organization competitive in the shipping market.

