Police searching for person of interest in $250,000 jewelry burglary at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit is working to identify a person of interest related to a house burglary in northeast Atlanta.

According to a release from APD, police responded on Tuesday to reports of a burglary at a home on Lullwater Parkway NE.

Officers said the preliminary investigation shows a suspect forced his way into the home and stole roughly $250,000 in jewelry, $10,000 in cash and two firearms.

Surveillance footage from a Nest camera at the house, shared by APD, shows a person of interest in the case that police are working to identify.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

