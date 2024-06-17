Beagle scores big on first day at Atlanta airport with U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ATLANTA — The newest canine member of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) team had quite a first day on the job at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Flash, a rescued beagle and the latest addition to CBP’s Beagle Brigade identified and helped seize prohibited food items from travelers.

Flash was trained to detect various agricultural products that pose potential threats to U.S. agriculture.

On May 10, Flash alerted a CBP Agriculture Specialist to the luggage of a passenger arriving from Nigeria.

CBP discovered prohibited items inside the luggage, including infested beans, cow skin, herbs, soup mix, seeds, wood, and yams.

Flash also discovered fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat products from other passengers.

The items, that could carry pests or diseases that could threaten U.S. agriculture, were seized and destroyed.

The Beagle Brigade helps CBP prevent the introduction of harmful pests and diseases into the country.

CBP said the use of agriculture detection dogs is a critical component of their strategy to protect the nation’s agriculture and natural resources.

During a typical day, CBP agriculture specialists across the nation seize 2,677 prohibited plants, meat, animal byproducts, and soil, and intercept 240 insect pests.

