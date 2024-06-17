Teen says man in all black jumped out of woods, tried to grab cross-country runners in Gwinnett

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old Gwinnett County girl said she and members of her cross-country team were on their morning run when someone in all black jumped out of the woods and tried to grab her.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that the incident happened Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. at Peachtree Ridge Park.

The teen told police that the man who jumped out was holding a guitar case. The teens were able to get away.

Police searched for the suspect, but so far, they haven’t found him.

