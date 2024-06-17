Teen says man in all black jumped out of woods, tried to grab cross-country runners in Gwinnett

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old Gwinnett County girl said she and members of her cross-country team were on their morning run when someone in all black jumped out of the woods and tried to grab her.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that the incident happened Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. at Peachtree Ridge Park.
The teen told police that the man who jumped out was holding a guitar case. The teens were able to get away.
Police searched for the suspect, but so far, they haven’t found him.
©2024 Cox Media Group