Police searching for armed robber targeting Midtown, Buckhead apartment complexes

ATLANTA - Police are trying to identify a man who has robbed at least eight people at gunpoint at their Buckhead and Midtown apartment complexes.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to police, who said the robber struck as recently as last week. Police said several victims walked out of their buildings and the man pointed a gun in their faces. One woman who tried to run was pistol whipped.
Police said the man has been captured on surveillance video but they are still working to learn who he is.
Investigators in metro Atlanta are looking for 1 gunman who robbed 8 different people at 5 different apt complexes recently. In some cases he pistol whipped the victims. One victim was robbed while walking down this road to her building. Watch my story at 5 pic.twitter.com/LQ4thjq67E— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 29, 2018
What the man said to the victims to distract them before pulling a gun, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}