  • Police searching for armed robber targeting Midtown, Buckhead apartment complexes

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are trying to identify a man who has robbed at least eight people at gunpoint at their Buckhead and Midtown apartment complexes. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to police, who said the robber struck as recently as last week. Police said several victims walked out of their buildings and the man pointed a gun in their faces. One woman who tried to run was pistol whipped.

    Police said the man has been captured on surveillance video but they are still working to learn who he is. 

    What the man said to the victims to distract them before pulling a gun, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories