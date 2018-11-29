  • Teen killed during fight over cell phone, friend says

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teen is dead after he was shot in the face at a DeKalb County apartment complex. 

    The shooting happened at the Oak Forest Apartment complex on Hatton Drive Wednesday night. 

    Channel 2 Action News has learned the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition but later died. 

    Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to a friend of the victim who said the 18 or 19-year-old had just graduated Druid Hills High School last year. That friend said the shooting was over a cell phone.

    We’re learning more from witnesses about what happened, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories