Teen killed during fight over cell phone, friend says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teen is dead after he was shot in the face at a DeKalb County apartment complex.
The shooting happened at the Oak Forest Apartment complex on Hatton Drive Wednesday night.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition but later died.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to a friend of the victim who said the 18 or 19-year-old had just graduated Druid Hills High School last year. That friend said the shooting was over a cell phone.
