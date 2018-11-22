Police make arrest in death of pregnant 14-year-old hit by stray bullet

ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in the death of a pregnant 14-year-old who was hit by a bullet from an upstairs apartment.
Sonja Star Harrison, who was eight months pregnant, was sitting on her bed eating ice cream when a bullet came through the ceiling and hit her. She and her baby died.
The shooting happened at the Pavilion Place Apartments in southwest Atlanta Monday night.
Thursday, police announced that they arrested 20-year-old Souleymane Diallo and charged him in the deaths of Harrison and her unborn child.
#Breaking: Arrest made in the murder of 14 yo Sonja “Star” Harrison, who was 8 months pregnant when bullet from upstairs apartment struck her. ICYMI with her family yesterday: https://t.co/SKeapYLW4C @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/j90tObxOs9— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 22, 2018
Diallo is facing several charges, including murder in the second degree and feticide.
"Not only do you hurt that person, you hurt everybody and the family," Harrison's mother, Sonja Harrison, told Channel 2's Nicole Carr.
