  • Young boy killed, another hurt after car crashed into home

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - An unthinkable tragedy just before Thanksgiving.

    On Monday, Braden Stevenson, 12, went to the garage of his grandmother’s home with a friend to look for his missing hamster.

    His father still can’t cope with what happened next.

    "I’m thankful that God has given me 12 years with my son. I’m thankful that I have memories with him," said Cory Stephenson.

    The accident that left Stevenson dead and his friend fighting for his life, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories