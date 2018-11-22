Booting company employee shoots man outside Buckhead bar, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after an employee of a booting company shot and injured a man who called him to remove a boot from his car.
Police told Channel 2's Michael Seiden a man and his friend went out to a few bars in Buckhead, and when they returned to their vehicle, they found a boot on it.
They called the booting company, but when the employee arrived, they started arguing with each other and at some point the employee shot the man in the leg, investigators said
We're talking with investigators to learn more about the company and the victim's injuries, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officer Matt Cooper talks for 1st time about his recovery in emotional interview
- Father questions motive in pregnant teen's shooting death
- Young boy killed, another hurt after car crashes into home
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}