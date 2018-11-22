Atlanta rapper to treat family of 16 displaced by fire to Thanksgiving dinner

MARIETTA - Atlanta-based rapper Jeezy is stepping in to help one Marietta family have Thanksgiving after they lost their home to a fire.
Sixteen members of the Natt family were displaced after a fire tore through their home in Marietta on Nov. 19. The fire broke out just days after parents Victoria and Tavares brought home a baby girl, their 14th child.
On Thursday, Jeezy is treating the Natt family to Thanksgiving dinner at another family member's home. He plans to cater food for the entire family and present them gifts as they work to rebuild.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is in Marietta as Jeezy prepares to treat the family.
We're there as the Atlanta rapper celebrates Thanksgiving with this special family, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
