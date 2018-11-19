  • Family loses everything in house fire just before Thanksgiving

    By: Rikki Klaus

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A local family of 16 is homeless just before Thanksgiving.

    A fire gutted their home right after they brought a new baby home from the hospital.

    "It's a nightmare. It's something you wouldn't want to wake up to," said Victoria Natt, the mother.

    The Natt family lived at the home in Marietta for a decade. Now, yellow tape from the fire department is wrapped around the front, and a tarp covers the roof.

    Everyone was outside the home except the new baby.

