Family loses everything in house fire just before Thanksgiving

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A local family of 16 is homeless just before Thanksgiving.
A fire gutted their home right after they brought a new baby home from the hospital.
"It's a nightmare. It's something you wouldn't want to wake up to," said Victoria Natt, the mother.
The Natt family lived at the home in Marietta for a decade. Now, yellow tape from the fire department is wrapped around the front, and a tarp covers the roof.
Everyone was outside the home except the new baby.
The father's bravery that saved the newborn, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
A 15-year-old holds her baby sister. A fire destroyed their Marietta home. How a community is stepping up to help, Ch. 2, 11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/YvTF065aAY— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) November 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}