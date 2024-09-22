Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Sunday morning.
At about 6 a.m., police responded to 285 Peachtree Center Avenue NE to reports of a shooting.
Officers found the shooting victim, who was critically injured.
He was pronounced dead by medical workers a short time later.
Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
