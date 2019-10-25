  • Peeping Tom wanted in at least a dozen cases turns himself in, police say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - Police say they have caught a peeping Tom who they believe has hit at least a dozen times in the last month.

    Investigators say Enio Castellano turned himself into police after neighbors in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood sent detectives several surveillance images that appear to show Castellano in the act. 

    Officers say Castellano targeted women who live on Greenwood Avenue in northeast Atlanta. One woman said she caught him staring in her bathroom window at least four times.

