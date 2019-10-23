0 12 sightings. 1 month. Peeping Tom caught peeking into women's windows

ATLANTA - An Atlanta neighborhood is banding together to stop a Peeping Tom from peeking into women's windows.

A Virginia-Highland community said there have been 12 sightings in the last month -- and the person at the center of the sightings was caught on video.

"The bathroom window is really tall, and he had been standing on the A/C unit to look in. There were shoe print marks on top of all the A/C units," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "It's very violating."

Ring video from the woman's newly installed camera shows the person last Thursday night at around midnight along her apartment complex. The woman said she's not the only victim.

Neighbors told police there have been 12 sightings in the last month along Green Avenue, at three different buildings.

The person of interest was last seen Saturday around 11 p.m. before a woman chased him off with a screwdriver.

"Within a minute, I hear her screaming for me to call 911 because he was here," the neighbor said.

Neighbors are now sharing the pictures and videos of the person of interest before the situation can escalate.

"My fear is that eventually he's going to get bored with just peeping into people's windows," the neighbor said.

Neighbors said the man knows the area well because of how he keeps running through alleys to escape.

Atlanta police are looking for leads in this case and anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) and possibly get a reward.

