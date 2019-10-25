  • Deputies responding to officer-involved shooting near Lake Lanier

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Forsyth County.

    The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday morning that they are responding to the shooting on Browns Bridge Road.

    The shooting took place during a pursuit of a domestic/stalking suspect, sheriff's officials said.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be investigating.

    Browns Bridge Road (369) is currently closed at Raines Drive.
     

