FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday morning that they are responding to the shooting on Browns Bridge Road.
The shooting took place during a pursuit of a domestic/stalking suspect, sheriff's officials said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be investigating.
Browns Bridge Road (369) is currently closed at Raines Drive.
