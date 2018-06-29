New video shows man jumping fence into Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has released new video showing a man jump a fence and eventually onto the tarmac of the world's busiest airport.
The video shows a man in the distance first running across the road, and then over the fence into the airport's property.
The man, identified as 19-year-old Jhryin Jones, jumped onto a Delta Air Lines plane and pounded on the windows.
Jones was charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus obtained recordings from the control tower and the cockpit as the incident was unfolding.
“He is tossing some stuff around. My guess is he has his clothes off and now he’s laying on pavement…doing some pushups,” an official on the recording said.
