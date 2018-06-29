Officer accused in controversial death, fatally shoots wife, male friend, sources say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A suspended Glynn County police officer out on bond after an armed standoff with SWAT officers last month shot and killed his estranged wife and her male friend Thursday night, according to law enforcement source and another source familiar with the situation.
Officer Robert C. Sasser, notorious as one of two officers involved in the 2010 police shooting of Caroline Small, had been banned from Glynn County after a SWAT standoff last month stemming from a domestic violence arrest a few days earlier. He had a hearing related to his divorce in Brunswick on Tuesday and last night went to neighboring McIntosh County where he shot his wife and her male friend at house outside Darien, the sources said.
Sasser also died from a gunshot. It’s believed to be self-inflicted, but police are still investigating that, according to the sources.
Sasser saw the victims on Tuesday night at a local restaurant where he allegedly made a threatening gesture which was reported to the Glynn County police, one of the sources said. He held his hand up in the shape of a gun and pointed it at them, the source said. Two days later, he shot them.
Authorities have scheduled a 9 a.m. news conference in Brunswick.
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
