Neighbors remain hesitant about controversial Amsterdam Walk project near Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA — The developers of a controversial Atlanta BeltLine project said they expect the Amsterdam Walk redevelopment to be completed by 2029 or 2030.

The Atlanta City Council voted eight to six on Monday to approve the zoning for the Amsterdam Walk in northeast Atlanta in the Virginia Highlands and Morningside neighborhoods. It will be one of the largest developments along the Atlanta Beltline and Piedmont Park.

It’s a project that’s been years in the making.

“I’m just glad we finally have a decision,” said William Campbell, the owner of Piedmont Bark. “It was announced in December of 2020 that they were looking into redeveloping the property, so we’ve kind of been in limbo.”

Piedmont Bark has been a business in the shops at Amsterdam Walk for 23 years. The redevelopment will tear down the current buildings to make way for what renderings show will be residential units and retail space. The plans show up to 1,100 apartment units, with 20% of them reserved for affordable housing.

“We are excited to finally get back to what drew us to this property, which is how important this particular 10-acre piece of property is being right on the BeltLine, right on Piedmont Park,” said Michael Greene, the Senior Vice President of Development for Portman Holdings.

Greene told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers they’ll take about a year and a half to iron out the design before construction begins. They’ll also give business owners at least a year’s notice before they must vacate.

Greene said the vision is a combination of restaurant, bars and neighborhood stores.

“Things you need to do, things that enhance your life, and then food and beverage, places that you like to hang out, look at the skyline, be on the beltline, enjoy yourself,” Greene said.

The project drew a lot of criticism from neighbors in the area who are especially concerned about the added traffic on the already tight and crowded Monroe Drive.

Charlie Kaften, who lives near the development, said he and his neighbors are disappointed with the city council’s vote. They would like to see fewer units in the final design plan and hope Portman will continue to work with them, considering their concerns.

“The issue is what makes sense, what keeps our neighborhood safe, what fits in with the surrounding community,” Kaften said.

As for Campbell and Piedmont Bark, he said there will be growing pains, but he wants to stay part of Amsterdam Walk.

“I have full intentions to be part of the new development, what that looks like at this point, and how that ends up playing out, is TBD, to be determined, but I’m optimistic for the future,” Campbell said.

Portman is working with the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. to create affordable retail space.

“A portion of that retail will be offered to local, minority owned, entrepreneur business that really can’t afford the beltline retail space anymore, a big chunk of it will be available to them, so if there are people that are worried that they can’t afford the new rent, like the current tenants, then that’s an option, too,” Greene said.

Greene said the Atlanta BeltLine will oversee the application process for the affordable retail space.

