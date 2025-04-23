Atlanta police investigating ‘swatting call’ at home owned by TV attorney Nancy Grace

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they were called to a shooting at a Buckhead home on Tuesday night, but it turned out to be a fake.
Officers say they were called to a home where a 911 caller stated his friend had shot someone there. Officers did not find any victims or the 911 caller.
When dispatchers tried making contact with the caller, no one answered the phone.
Police spoke with the homeowners, who stated it could have been a “swatting call” because of her professional background.
According to Fulton County property records, the home is owned by prominent television attorney Nancy Grace.
Grace was formerly a special prosecutor with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
She later transitioned to a broadcast career, most notably with Court TV and HLN.
Police have not been able to identify the person who called 911.
