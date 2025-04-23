Atlanta police investigating ‘swatting call’ at home owned by TV attorney Nancy Grace

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they were called to a shooting at a Buckhead home on Tuesday night, but it turned out to be a fake.

Officers say they were called to a home where a 911 caller stated his friend had shot someone there. Officers did not find any victims or the 911 caller.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When dispatchers tried making contact with the caller, no one answered the phone.

Police spoke with the homeowners, who stated it could have been a “swatting call” because of her professional background.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Fulton County property records, the home is owned by prominent television attorney Nancy Grace.

Grace was formerly a special prosecutor with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

She later transitioned to a broadcast career, most notably with Court TV and HLN.

Police have not been able to identify the person who called 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group