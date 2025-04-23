Man pretending to make DoorDash delivery tries breaking into woman’s apartment

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police are looking for a man they say attempted a home invasion overnight while pretending to be making a DoorDash delivery.

They say that a masked man walked up to a woman’s home at the Wellington Ridge Apartments at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the unidentified suspect ringing the woman’s video doorbell.

“Who’s at my door?” she can be heard asking as dogs bark.

“DoorDash,” the suspect replies.

After a little more back-and-forth, the suspect tells the woman that he is making a delivery for Chris, which the woman says is not her.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

Police say the video shows the man speaking to someone else outside of the camera’s frame.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DoorDash to confirm if the man was making a delivery somewhere else in the area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group