Nearly 1.4 million Georgians expected to travel across US on Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — For the 2025 Memorial Day Weekend, AAA says it thinks nearly 1.4 million Georgians will hit the road or fly across the country.

According to the travel forecast, AAA says it’s predicting a “record-breaking 1.38 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles from home” during the holiday weekend.

The organization said it was a 45,000 traveler increase compared to last year.

“Despite economic uncertainty and global challenges, travel remains a priority for Americans, with millions eager to make memories with a Memorial Day getaway,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. “Whether travelers are looking for a quick getaway or an extended vacation, there are budget-friendly options for every plan. From a short beach retreat to an extended cruise, working with a travel advisor can help uncover exclusive discounts and create a vacation that best meets your interests and needs.”

More broadly, AAA said it expects more than 45.1 million Americans will travel nationwide this Memorial Day weekend, a 1.4 million increase from last year.

The organization said most travelers are likely to hit the road rather than fly, projecting 39.1 million people getting in the car for a Memorial Day trip.

AAA said that luckily for drivers, gas prices are lower than last year.

“As Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer and travel demand picks up, there’s a chance that pump prices will edge upward,” Montrae Waiters, AAA – The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said. “Historically, gas prices tend to peak in the spring or summer before gradually easing as schools reopen in the fall.”

