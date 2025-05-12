Waves of rain moving through, risk for isolated strong to severe storms

You will want to be weather aware as we start a new work and school week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking multiple bands of rain and storms that will move through our area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

With the system today, there is the risk of an isolated strong to severe storm.

Monahan says the main storm threats are damaging wind gusts and hail. While the risk of a brief, spin-up tornado is low, it is possible today.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the rain and storms as they move through today, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know for Monday:

Multiple bands of rain and storms likely today.

Risk of an isolated strong/severe storm – damaging gusts/hail

Low risk of brief spin up tornado

Scattered rain and storms continue Tuesday

Beginning to dry out Tuesday night into Wednesday

Much warmer/hot late this week with highs near 90 degrees

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group