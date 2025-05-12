Georgia gas prices down 11 cents compared to April as oil prices trend lower

ATLANTA — Prices at the pump have gone down 11 cents since April according to the latest gas prices from AAA.

The automotive and travel-focused organization has a daily gas price tracker, which shows the state average in Georgia has gone down four cents since last week.

Compared to last year, AAA said Georgians are paying $0.53 less per gallon than in 2024.

As a result, drivers are able to fill their gas tanks up for about $8 less than last year, when filling up a 15-gallon tank with regular unleaded gasoline.

The explanation, according to AAA — the Auto Club Group, it’s because oil prices are trending downward.

“Crude oil continues to trend under $80 a barrel, and demand appears to have slowed down, contributing to lower pump prices,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Nationally, gas prices have gone down by three cents on average. On top of the current trend, OPEC, the group of oil-producing countries, announced on the weekend that it will increase its output again starting in June.

AAA said that would “widen the supply surplus, which could cause crude prices to continue to fall,” helping out drivers during the summer months.

For Georgians, the most pricey places to fill up the tank are Savannah with prices at $2.96 per gallon, Macon at $2.92 and Atlanta at $2.91.

The cheapest places to fill up your gas tank are Augusta-Aiken at $2.77, Dalton at $2.74 and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.72, according to AAA.

