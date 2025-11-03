National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta set to reopen after renovations

ATLANTA — The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta is set to reopen this weekend after being closed since January for renovations.

The center will feature four new spaces, with exhibits changing twice a year, offering visitors a deeper dive into civil and human rights stories.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We can’t wait till our doors are open for the community,” Kama Pierce, Chief Program Officer for the center, told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

The first exhibit will showcase pieces from the Arnett Collection, an Atlanta family that has been collecting works by Black artists from the Southeast for 40 years.

RELATED STORIES:

Curator Daniel Fuller highlighted a piece by Atlanta artist Lonnie Hollie, which uses humble materials to illustrate the life journey of activist and ambassador Andrew Young.

Fuller emphasized the importance of the collection in reclaiming history and telling stories not found in textbooks.

The center aims to be responsive to current events and serve as a mirror to what’s happening outside its walls.

Future exhibits will include a focus on the World Cup, coinciding with matches in Atlanta next year.

With its reopening, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights offers a renewed opportunity for visitors to engage with history through art and storytelling.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group