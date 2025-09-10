Get a sneak peek at the renovated National Center for Civil and Human Rights

ATLANTA — The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is undergoing a $55.6 million renovation, set to reopen in a few months with expanded facilities and new exhibits.

The center, located in downtown Atlanta, has been closed for renovations this year, and on Wednesday, Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was the only local reporter to get a sneak peek inside the building.

The expansion includes six new galleries, an updated gallery, two new wings and classroom space.

“We spent years getting feedback from the public about what was needed,” said CEO Jill Savitt. “And they responded.”

Dr. Bernice King will be the first rotating curator, bringing a personal touch to one of the new spaces.

The center’s renovation aims to create a more engaging and comfortable environment for visitors.

To encourage family participation, the center has introduced a membership model and created spaces specifically designed for children to dance, learn about young changemakers and make pledges to contribute positively to the world.

Tickets and memberships for the newly renovated center are now on sale. It is scheduled to open in early November.

