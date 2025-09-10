Atlanta opens first municipal grocery store

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has opened Azalea Fresh Market, its first municipal grocery store, in Downtown Atlanta through a unique public-private partnership.

The store, which opened Monday, aims to address food insecurity and promote economic growth in the area.

“This grocery store is not just a place to shop—it is a community hub that will serve neighborhood residents,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, stated, “The opening of the city’s first municipal grocery store will not only enhance access to fresh, affordable food but also stimulate local job growth.”

Azalea Fresh Market is located in the historic Olympia Building. Organizers aim to provide affordable, fresh and healthy food options to a community where 14% experience food insecurity.

The store is expected to serve more than 5,500 people per month and has an estimated total economic impact of more than $6 million a year.

The design and operations of the store were a collaborative effort involving Invest Atlanta, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Savi Provisions, and students from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Azalea Fresh Market offers a wide range of products, including fresh produce, dairy, meats and pantry staples, with a focus on sourcing from local farmers and suppliers.

The store also features prepared food, sushi from Atlanta’s High Roller Sushi and an in-store coffee shop by Dope Coffee.

Paul Nair, founder and CEO of Savi Provisions, expressed his commitment to making Azalea Fresh Market a truly accessible and homegrown concept.

John Ross, CEO of the Independent Grocers Alliance, highlighted the role of independent grocers in providing access to fresh, affordable food in underserved neighborhoods.

