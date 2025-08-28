City of Atlanta opening grocery store to clear up downtown food desert

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is set to open its first municipal grocery store in downtown Atlanta on Friday.

The Azalea Fresh Market is located in what was previously considered a food desert on Peachtree Street near the Five Points MARTA Station, Georgia State University and Woodruff Park.

City leaders say the market will help those in the area who have not previously had easy access to healthy food.

“Being able to have access to a grocery store when you don’t have a car. This is a downtown area,” said Jada Powell, the market’s general manager.

The City of Atlanta has partnered with Savi Provisions, a neighborhood grocery chain to meet the needs of those in the area. The City contributed $3.5 million to the project.

“They’re eating somewhere. They just have to drive to go it. But here, you can walk to come get it,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Students say having a grocery store within walking distance will have a major impact on their lives.

“We have kitchens in most of our dorms. It is not easy to get groceries and go to Publix,” said GSU student Chloe Collins.

Powell says when the store was under construction, the crews inside needed water. But without stores in the area, finding it proved difficult.

“I’m driving around town, and there’s nowhere to get it from. I spent $18 on a pack of water at a gas station, so I could give water to my employees. It’s ridiculous! This is really something Atlanta needs,” she explained.

