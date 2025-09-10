Itchy eyes? Sneezing fits? It might just be Fall allergies

ATLANTA — Itchy, watery eyes and sneezing fits could be signs of fall allergies.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon learned what’s kicking up this time of year, leading to your symptoms.

“Typically, in the fall, that’s what we consider ragweed or weed season. So those weeds release pollen,” Dr. Erinn Gardner, an allergist with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, said.

This can lead to nasal symptoms in many people, including a runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, and itchy eyes.

“Not only can it trigger nasal symptoms, it can also trigger asthma symptoms for some people as well,” Gardner said.

People might experience an increase in shortness of breath or wheezing as well.

“I wish there was a quick fix and a cure for everyone to enjoy nature and be themselves without having to deal with the fluctuations of seasonal allergies,” walker Tori Madison told Deon.

If you’re having a runny nose and congestion, you might think it’s just a cold, but it could be your allergies.

“Now if you’re sneezing or you’re unusually itchy, that may be a sign your symptoms are secondary to allergies as opposed to a viral illness,” Gardner said.

After spending time outdoors, change your clothes, wash your hair, and wipe off your pets’ paws and fur.

“Go to CVS or Walgreens. Call your doctor. Get some allergy meds and keep moving,” Priscilla Birdsong said.

Although it feels really nice outside, if you suffer from allergies, it’s best to go outside midday and in the evening. When you are at home, keep your windows closed.

