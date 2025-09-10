2 hospitalized when helicopter crashes in north Georgia field

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been hospitalized after a helicopter crashed in a field in Walton County on Wednesday morning, officials have confirmed.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at Mount Paran Church Road and Brown Hill Church Road.

All the latest details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw the cockpit of the helicopter destroyed and surrounded by a large burned section of the field.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Bell 206 helicopter crashed around 11 a.m.

Two people were injured and taken to local hospitals, but the sheriff’s office says both of them were able to get out of the helicopter themselves.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group