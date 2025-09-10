South Korean nationals detained by ICE won’t leave Atlanta as planned

ATLANTA — A flight scheduled to take hundreds of South Koreans detained at a Georgia Hyundai plant back home has been delayed.

South Korean foreign ministry officials confirmed to ABC News that 300 detainees were scheduled to fly out of Atlanta on Wednesday, but “because of circumstances on the U.S. side, the plane’s departure from Atlanta will be delayed”.

They did not elaborate on what those issues are or when the flight will be rescheduled.

Currently, a charter flight is en route to the Atlanta airport and is expected to arrive at 2:00 p.m.

South Korean TV footage showed what it said was the charter plane taking off at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, on Wednesday morning South Korean time.

A total of 475 workers, more than 300 of them South Koreans, were rounded up in the Sept. 4 raid at the battery factory under construction at Hyundai’s sprawling auto plant west of Savannah. Some were shown shackled with chains around their hands, ankles and waists in video released by U.S. authorities.

