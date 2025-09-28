New mural marks anniversary of Atlanta race massacre

ATLANTA — A new mural marks the 119th anniversary of the Atlanta race massacre.

The mural is at downtown Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

The center showed off the artwork on Saturday. They also launched an interactive app to help share the story of the 1906 massacre.

“We want to bring it to your community, we want to bring it to your iPhone, we want to bring it to your computer. And of course, we have it in our space. We want to hit people every way we can to make sure history is known, preserved, and we learn from it,” said Kama Pierce, Chief Program Officer with the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

The center says a second mural is in the works at the old Chattahoochee Brick Company in northwest Atlanta to tell the story of forced labor after the Civil War.

