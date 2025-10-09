‘Labor of love:’ Renovation of Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta underway

ATLANTA — The Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta is undergoing a $58 million renovation, led by the woman-run Juneau Construction Company.

The renovation, which includes the addition of several new museum and learning spaces to enhance the Center’s facilities and is expected to be completed by the first week of November.

“It was a thrill to have a woman-led construction company... it shouldn’t be rare... but it is rare,” Kama Pierce, chief program officer at the Center, told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

Nancy Juneau, CEO of Juneau Construction Company, said the project has been a labor of love, aligning with both the Center’s and her company’s values.

The renovation aims to expand the Center’s capacity to educate and inspire visitors, with a focus on civil and human rights.

The work includes adding six new galleries, three new classrooms and two new wings to the museum.

Kama Pierce said it was important to showcase women’s roles in the fight for civil and human rights through the renovation.

The renovation of the Center for Civil and Human Rights is expected to offer a more comprehensive experience for visitors, including a focus on the contributions of women in civil rights history.

